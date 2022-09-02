Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.32% of Blackstone worth $254,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Blackstone by 30.9% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 210.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Blackstone by 23.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 117,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,115 shares of company stock worth $11,664,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 52,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

