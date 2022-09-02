Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.36 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 622,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,542,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of £15.45 million and a PE ratio of 230.00.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

