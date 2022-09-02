Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,811 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth $364,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.54 million, a PE ratio of 242.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Dividend

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

(Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.