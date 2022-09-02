Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,288,000 after acquiring an additional 113,716 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,632. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

