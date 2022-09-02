Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,839 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 250.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312,521. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

