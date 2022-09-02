Blume Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 3.1% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 79,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. The company has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

