Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $124,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.8 %

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240,598. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

