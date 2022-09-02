Blume Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $137.14. 41,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,928. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

