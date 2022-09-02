Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,875 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. 67,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23.

