Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 238 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,315,056. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $222.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

