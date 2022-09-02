Blume Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after buying an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $359,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.0 %

DHI stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $72.75. 70,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,195. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

