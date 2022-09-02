BMO Capital Markets Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$76.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.64.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

CM stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$64.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$59.03 and a 12 month high of C$83.75. The company has a market cap of C$55.68 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.