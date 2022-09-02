BMO Capital Markets Trims Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Target Price to C$1.60

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.10 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of BCEKF stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

