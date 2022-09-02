Bollard Group LLC Acquires 824 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $81.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

