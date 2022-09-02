Bollard Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Masco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

MAS stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

