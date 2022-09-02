Bollard Group LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in ResMed by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in ResMed by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ResMed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $219.48 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

