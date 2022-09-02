Bollard Group LLC Takes $3.66 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.73.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.