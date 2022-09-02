boohoo group (LON:BOO) PT Lowered to GBX 37 at Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 188 ($2.27).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 40.61 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £514.79 million and a PE ratio of -133.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.42. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.06 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 283 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

