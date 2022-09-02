Bottos (BTO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,576.00

Bottos (BTO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Bottos has a total market cap of $276,384.81 and approximately $16,576.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086624 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

