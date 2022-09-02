Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Reaches $181,695.95

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $181,695.95 and approximately $15,545.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086624 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

