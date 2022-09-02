Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6,357.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,929 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $216.63. 532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

