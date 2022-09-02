Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.37 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.83 ($0.06). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,366,439 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Bowleven Stock Down 7.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.42.
Bowleven Company Profile
Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
