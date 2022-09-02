Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. Brady’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Brady Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. Brady has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $56.39.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brady by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth about $3,839,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 295.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 140.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

