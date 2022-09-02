Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 4,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 165,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAK shares. Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Braskem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

About Braskem

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 14.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

