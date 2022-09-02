Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 79760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Braveheart Resources Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$11.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

