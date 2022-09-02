Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MNRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Stock Down 5.0 %

MNRL stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Brigham Minerals

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,376 shares of company stock worth $13,209,960. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brigham Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

