Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Bought by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,106,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,280 shares during the period. Brightcove comprises about 4.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 14.69% of Brightcove worth $47,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 82.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 27.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,383. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.69 million, a PE ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,878,396.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 82,213 shares of company stock valued at $527,915 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

