Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Price Target at C$7.80

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.80.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of CR stock opened at C$6.11 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$957.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at C$7,742,332.26.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.