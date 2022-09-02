Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) PT at $218.80

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,225,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE IEX opened at $202.61 on Friday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

