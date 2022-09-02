Brokerages Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Target Price at $12.43

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

RWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,607,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE RWT opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

