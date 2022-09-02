Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $91.00

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.