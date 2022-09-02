Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $91.00

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
TechTarget Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of TTGT stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
