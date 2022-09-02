Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $969,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at $851,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,889. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,303.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.