Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 8.3 %

BBW stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,463. The stock has a market cap of $211.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $969,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $969,957.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $59,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,024.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,499 shares of company stock worth $1,062,889 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 287,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

