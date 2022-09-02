Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.46. 712,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,160. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $314.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.