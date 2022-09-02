Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 165.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Burning Rock Biotech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNR opened at $3.43 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $21.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 104.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 1,169.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

