BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1736 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
BW LPG Price Performance
Shares of BWLLY stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded BW LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About BW LPG
BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.
