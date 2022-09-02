Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after purchasing an additional 264,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $170.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,945 shares of company stock valued at $67,637,415. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.