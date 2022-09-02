Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,587 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,199,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,441,000 after acquiring an additional 110,213 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,919,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 714,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 124,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,892,000.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

