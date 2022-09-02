Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,892 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

