Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $155.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.87 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

