Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 933,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $301.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.