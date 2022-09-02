Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 408,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 64,247 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $48.13 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

