Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after purchasing an additional 530,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 520,275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.00 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

