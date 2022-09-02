Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $386,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

