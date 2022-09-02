Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,295,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 115.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 245,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.