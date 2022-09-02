Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

