Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXB shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

