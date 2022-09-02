Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in August

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 412,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,880.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $691,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.19. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

