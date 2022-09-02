Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.
Campbell Soup Price Performance
CPB opened at $49.37 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $16,130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
