Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $49.37 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $16,130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

