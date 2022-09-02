Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $45.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

